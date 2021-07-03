BREAKING: Daily Million player in Limerick scoops life-changing jackpot

A LIMERICK player in the National Lottery's Daily Million draw is €500,000 richer this Saturday having won the life-changing jackpot in last night's draw.

The Treaty County winner scooped the top prize in the Daily Million Plus draw which took place at 9pm. According to the National Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased earlier in the day at the Amber service station on the Old Cork Road.

A player in Limerick has also won €500,000, the top prize in tonight’s #DailyMillion Plus draw! ✨#ItCouldBeYou — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) July 2, 2021

Store supervisor Christopher MacNamara says he was delighted when he heard that his store had sold the winning ticket.

“This is the largest prize that our store has ever sold so it’s definitely one to remember. I’m sure as soon as word starts to spread that there will be great excitement around town. We’re located in the middle of a large community so it’s great to think that it could be someone local who has come into a bit of good luck. It certainly is a well-earned prize after the year that it’s been. I wish the lucky winner all the best with their win,” he said.

For the record, the winning numbers for last night’s draw were: 14, 19, 20, 25, 28, 39 and the bonus was 30.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The Limerick top prize win marked the second Daily Million Plus win of €500,000 in the space of a week after a player in Dublin had a similar win in the 9pm draw last Sunday 27th June.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.