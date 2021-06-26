Gardai seek help from public to locate missing Limerick man

Garda seek help in locating missing Limerick man

Ian Lynch was last seen on Friday evening

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a County Limerick man who has not been seen in more than 24 hours.

A national appeal has been issued this Saturday night as gardai seek to locate Ian Lynch who was last seen in the Newport area of Tipperary at around 6.30pm on Friday.

The 32-year-old from Castleconnell is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.

According to gardai, when last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell garda station at (061) 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

