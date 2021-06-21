BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid figures drop to lowest level in more than a month

THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped to its lowest level since concerns first emerged in May about levels of the disease locally.

According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, 19 new cases were reported in Limerick on Sunday - the lowest for any day since May 16.

There were 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick on Saturday and 34 on Friday. While the latest numbers are positive, there are still some concerns that the daily numbers remain too high - particularly when compared to the low numbers in Clare and North Tipperary.

Public health specialists say active case finding is ongoing and that they they hope to see the daily figures remain at a lower level for a sustained period of time.

Meanwhile, members of the public who are unvaccinated public are being encouraged to avail of a new pop-up, self-referral walk-in Covid-19 test centre at Arthurs Quay Park in the city centre.

"We would also encourage people to make use of this free and quick service if they are in Limerick city for shopping, meeting friends for a coffee, or working," said a spokesperson for Public Health Mid West.

The pop-up clinic, which opened this Monday morning, is located at the former Tourist Office building near the entrance to Arthurs Quay Park.

It is being led by the National Ambulance Service with support from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

“As part of our intensive case finding operation over the past month, we have been able to chart the spread of Covid-19 in Limerick, allowing us to swiftly intervene and break numerous chains of transmission in the community. The public’s response and support has helped us to prevent potentially hundreds of cases and numerous outbreaks in the region," said Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine.

"However, there is still much more to do in order to bring this community outbreak under control. We need businesses to promote a culture of safe work to stop Covid-19, and we need unvaccinated people to avoid indoor gatherings. We do not want to undo the positive progress we have made so far. If you are in Limerick city for whatever reason, be it shopping, a cup of coffee or for work, over the next few days, avail of a free swab," she added.

The free Arthurs Quay clinic will run alongside the pop-up centre at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street and the permanent site at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road.