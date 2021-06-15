BREAKING: Limerick sees lowest daily increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in fortnight

TWENTY-FOUR confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced for Limerick in the last 24 hours.

Provisional data released by the Department of Public Health Mid-West reveals what is the smallest rise in cases of coronavirus across the last 14 days.

It follows a weekend of steadily falling case increases in Limerick.

Friday's rise stood at 78, Saturdays at 50 and on Sunday, 39 new cases were reported.

Elsewhere in the Mid-West over the weekend, fewer than 22 new cases were reported in Clare and North Tipperary.

Nationally this Tuesday evening, the Department of Health has confirmed there are 283 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Some 23 people are in intensive care, with 60 people in hospital as a result of the disease.

As of midnight, Monday 14 June, we are reporting 283* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



23 in ICU. 60 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 15, 2021

Earlier today, Public Health Mid-West appealed to all unvaccinated adults in Limerick to avail of free self-referral Covid-19 tests, as new cases in the community continue to have a negative impact on businesses and services across the city and county.