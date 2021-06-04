Limerick laneway closed for Bank Holiday weekend over anti social behaviour fears

A LANEWAY which provides access to a popular gathering spot in Limerick is to close for the Bank Holiday weekend.

It comes after a spate of anti-social behaviour, leaving Limerick Island Community Partners, which owns the land to take the step of restricting access for the next few days.

People can still visit the green space in front of the castle via other entry points.

Over the last few weeks, many people have gathered in front of King John's Castle, sparking concerns over a lack of social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But one entry, beside the Widow's Almshouses in Nicholas Street, has seen drug taking, as well as people drinking and even defecating in the sheltered area, according to the group.

It's led Limerick Island Community Partners, which controls the 100 foot laneway to take the step of closing it off from 2pm today until 9am on Tuesday morning.

Last weekend, the group, formerly known as St Mary’s Aid, erected a timber barrier in a bid to restrict access at the spot, but that was kicked down three times.

Now, the gates will be locked for the entire weekend.

Pat Kennedy of Limerick Island Community Partners said: "It is dreadful. I cannot ask people here to continually deal with this stuff. So we've taken a decision to close it for the long weekend."

Normally, the gates beside the almshouses were opened at dawn and close at sunset by the council.

Pat said: “This is the last thing we want to do. We cater for dogs in this laneway and our dog station is immensely popular. We give away about 800 bags a week and have a collection system. We had a dog waste problem and it instantly fixed it," he said, "There is a little area for the dogs to have a drink, there is fresh running water."

Access will be maintained to the green area in front of the castle, but people will have to take the long way around.

"We've only closed off one of the entrances and exits into the area. The other exit and entrance is open," Pat added, "We don't want to discourage people coming down here, and there is a certain element who are abusing it."

Elsewhere, Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that a makeshift sign erected at O'Callaghan Strand is not one belonging to them.

The placard warned people not to enter the area as it is "being treated for vermin", and was signed off by L.C.C.

Since the local authority controls that land, it remains publicly accessible.