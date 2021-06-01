BREAKING: Another rise in confirmed Covid-19 Limerick cases as national figures revealed

THERE has been another daily rise in Covid-19 cases, information just out has revealed.

Provisional data provided by Public Health Mid-West shows that there were 59 new cases of coronavirus reported locally yesterday.

Nationally, 337 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported, the Department of Health has announced.

There are 34 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, with 89 in total in hospital.

Five new cases have been reported by Public Health Mid-West in Clare with less than five in North Tipperary.

Due to the hack which has hit the Department of Health's systems, a nationally county-by-county breakdown is currently unavailable.

Yesterday, the Department of Public Health Mid-West encouraged people in Limerick who have symptoms of Covid-19 or who have concerns they may have been exposed to the disease are being encouraged to attend one of the two free walk-in test centres in Limerick.

It came after data revealed over 680 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick in the two week period between May 16 and May 30. There were more than 60 cases in Clare and more than 30 in North Tipperary during the same period.