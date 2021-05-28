BREAKING: Eight arrested following seizure of drugs worth almost €1m in Limerick

EIGHT people have been arrested following a major drugs seizure during an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the Limerick area.

A number of premises across Limerick city were searched this Friday as part of the pre-planned operation.

"Cannabis Herb worth an estimated €900,000 and approximately €45,000 in cash was discovered and seized," said a garda spokesperson.

Eight persons, one woman aged in her 40s and seven men, aged from their 20s to 70s, have been arrested and they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at various garda stations in the city.

Gardai say the operation represents the ongoing investigations into drug distribution networks in the wider Mid West region.

The drugs seized have been send for analysis and investigations are ongoing.