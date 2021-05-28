BREAKING: Live music event to take place in Limerick as part of Government's reopening plan

A LIVE music event is set to take place in Limerick next month after the government endorsed plans to stage a number of pilot events across the country.

While details of the event have yet to be confirmed it's understood it will take place indoors at University Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 23.

With a total capacity around 1,000, the pilot event could see up to 500 people being allowed to attend the performance.

Similar to pilot events in other countries, those attending may have to be tested for Covid-19 in advance and their movements may be monitored as part of the pilot initiative.

It's not known if they will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A number of indoor and outdoor sporting and cultural events are set to take place during June ahead of any decision to allow larger crowds to attend matches and concerts later in the summer.

More to follow....