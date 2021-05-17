BREAKING: New daily cases of Covid-19 confirmed

THERE has been another three figure rise in case numbers of Covid-19 nationally, figures out today reveal.

Data from the Department of Health shows that as of midnight this Sunday, 360 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported nationally.

Some 110 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, 42 of who are currently being treated in intensive care.

Due to the ransomware attack on the health authorities' infrastructure, the daily county-by-county breakdown of figures is unavailable at this time.

The Department of Health has said backdated figures will be published when possible.

In Limerick, the last time data was recorded was on Thursday night. Then, it showed there was a rise cases by 15, with 213 across the last 14 days.