Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Limerick
A status yellow weather warning comes into effect this afternoon
MET Éireann has issued a weather warning for Limerick and most other parts of the country.
The forecaster is warning that scattered thunderstorms can be expected in most places from this Saturday afternoon and evening.
The status yellow alert, which was issued just before 10am, also warns there is a risk of hail and localised spot flooding in the affected counties.
Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Munster and Connacht— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 15, 2021
Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.
Valid Saturday 12:00 to 21:00
➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/KlLM5uXFgV
The warning is valid from 12midday until 9pm.
Motorists are being urged to exercise caution if driving during the expected bad weather.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on