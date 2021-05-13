BREAKING: Man arrested following significant drugs seizure in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 12.30am this morning, members of the divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the Castletroy area of Limerick. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €200,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

"The driver, a man in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996," said a garda spokesperson.

"As part of the investigation, gardaí carried out a number of follow-up searches in Limerick city. During the course of one search at a house on Hyde Road, gardaí seized a further €30,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No further arrests were made following these searches," he added.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Subject to court orders, the man being questioned by gardai can be detained for a maximum of seven days.