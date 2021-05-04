BREAKING: Rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases over Bank Holiday weekend revealed

THERE have been an 12 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases across Limerick across the last 24 hours, figures just out have revealed.

On top of this, data also shows that over the Bank Holiday weekend, the city and county saw a further 42 cases, according to Public Health Mid-West.

County-by-county figures are not released nationally over long weekends, with this information made available today.

On Friday, April 30, Limerick recorded 14 new cases, with nine on Saturday, and 19 on Sunday, May 2.

All this means that there has been an additional 248 confirmed instances of coronavirus in Limerick across the last 13 days.

Meanwhile as of this Tuesday tea-time, the local 14-day incidence rate now stands at 127.2 per 100,000 people, with the national rate at 134.1.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19. It now means that sadly 4,908 people have lost their lives from coronavirus.

An additional 383 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across the State, bringing the total number to 250,672 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of today's new cases, 194 are men, with 189 being women.

Some 79% are under people under 45 years of age, with the average age now 28.

The majority of new cases - 129 - have been reported in Dublin, followed by 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 each in Donegal and Louth, with the remaining 132 cases spread across 21 other counties.

That includes the additional 12 in Limerick, plus 17 in Tipperary, 16 in Cork, and less than five new cases each in Kerry and Clare.

As of 8am today, some 144 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 41 are in intensive care. There has been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday May 2, 1,604,644 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Some 1,159,083 people have received their first dose, with 445,561 people getting their second.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer said: "As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on May 109, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind."

"The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands. And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection," he added.