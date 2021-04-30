BREAKING: Garda warning as large number of Limerick people are targeted in 'cold calling' scam

GARDAI in Limerick are warning that a large number of people have been targeted by fraudsters this Friday claiming to be a employee of the Department of Social Protection.

Gardai at Henry Street say they have received in excess of 30 complaints in relation to 'cold calls' which were received from an 083 number this afternoon.

According to gardai, the caller in each case sought personal information such as dates of birth, bank details and PPSNs.

Some of those who received calls were threatened with deportation if they did not cooperate while others were told they may face prosecution for money laundering offences.

A garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader that the calls were not genuine and that gardai are advising anybody in Limerick who receives such a call not to share sensitive information over the phone.

"The Department of Social Protection, An Garda SIochana and the Attorney General's office will not call you in such a manner and you will never be asked for personal information over the phone or by email or text," he said.

Anybody who has received a suspicious phone call today is asked to report the matter to gardai.

Investigations are ongoing.