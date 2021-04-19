BREAKING: Two due before Limerick court following drugs seizure in woodlands

TWO men have been charged in relation to a significant drugs seizure made during searches involving gardai from Limerick.

The drugs were seized on Friday as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of criminal groups involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in Mid-West region.

"In the course of the operation suspected cannabis with a street value of €50,000 was seized by gardaí during the search of a wooded area near Clarecastle," said a garda spokesperson.

In follow-up searches at a number of locations in the Ennis area, approximately €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine and drug dealing paraphernalia were seized.

The operation was led by members of the divisional drugs units from Limerick and Clare with assistance of the Armed Support Unit and other local units.

Two men, one in his mid-forties and one in his late fifties, were arrested and questioned across the weekend and both have now been charged.

They are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Monday.