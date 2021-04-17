BREAKING: Daily total of new Covid cases exactly the same as yesterday

More than 400 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported nationally for the second day in a row.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of 420 newly confirmed cases of the disease along with four additional deaths.

According to the Department of Health, all of the newly-reported deaths occurred in April.

Of the latest cases, just over half (211) are men and 74% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 32.

As it is a weekend, a county-by-county analysis of the cases has not been published.

Separately, as of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with 50 in ICU.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show 1,155,599 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Ireland by Thursday evening.