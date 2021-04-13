BREAKING: Small rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as daily figures revealed

TWELVE new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Limerick this evening, figures just out from the Department of Health reveal.

Limerick has seen the joint fifth highest rise in daily cases today, but the 14-day incidence rate has dropped day on day, from 71.3 per 100,000 people last night to 67.7 tonight. It's well below the national rate which stands at 131.7.

The five day moving average is up marginally, from 10 yesterday to 12 today.

In total, there has been 132 new cases across the city and county over the last 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred this month, with three taking place last month. A further three relate to February, three in January, with one death from last year.

The average age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years. It means the death toll from the disease now stands at 4,803 people.

As of midnight, the HPSC has been notified of 358 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the state.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, there has now been some 241,684 confirmed cases across Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 163 are men and 192 are women.

Some 73% are under 45 years of age, with the average age 31.

The majority of new cases - 166 - are in Dublin, followed by 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offally, and 12 each in Meath and Limerick.

The remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties including six each in Clare and Tipperary, five in Cork and less than five in Co Kerry.

As of 8am today, there are 205 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of which 48 are in intensive care. There has been 11 additional hospitalisations across the last day.

As of April 11, 1,063,666 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in Ireland.

Some 749,450 people have received their first dose, with a further 314,216 people getting their second jab.

All this comes as parts of society re-open, with some of the level five restrictions loosened, and students returning to education.