BREAKING: Covid-19 incidence rate falls again in Limerick as daily figures released

LIMERICK's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has fallen again, with 11 new cases of the condition confirmed this evening.

Over the last fortnight, there have been 200 cases of coronavirus, with the incidence rate over this period now standing at 102.6 per 100,000 people.

It's well below the national average figure of 158.3. The moving average of new cases locally stands at 11. Last night, just eight new cases were recorded locally.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 24 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Twelve of these took place this month, with 10 in February and two in January. The average age of those who died was 82, with the age range between 49 and 100.

It means since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a total of 4,610 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, the HPSC has been notified of 371 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. In total, there has now been 231,484 across the country.

Of today's new cases, 183 are men and 187 are women, with 75% under the age of 45, with the average age being 30 years old.

The highest number of new cases once again comes in Dublin, followed by 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway and 21 in Meath.

The remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties including 11 in Limerick, 16 in Cork and eight in Co Tipperary. No new daily cases were recorded in Kerry.



As of 8am today, 357 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 76 are in intensive care. The number of people admitted to hospital is up by 25 over the past day.

As of March 20, some 675,946 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Some 492,106 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer treatment, with 183,840 getting the second shot.