BREAKING: Single-digit increase in Limerick's Covid numbers reported

THERE has been another small increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, the Department of Health has confirmed.

For the second time in a week, less than five cases of the disease have been notified to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The latest daily figure has resulted in the 14-day incidence rate falling to 116.5 (per 100,000 population) while the moving five-day average is now nine cases - the lowest for some time.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19. seven of the deaths occurred in March and two occurred in February.

As of midnight on Friday the HPSC has been notified of a further 525 confirmed cases of the disease. Of the latest cases, 266 are in Dublin, 33 are in Meath, 29 are in Wexford, 25 are in Offaly, 24 are in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties including Limerick.

Kerry and Leitrim are the only counties where no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported.