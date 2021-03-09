BREAKING: New confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick as local incidence rate falls

THERE has been 18 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick across the last 24 hours, figures out this teatime show.

Data from the Department of Health has also revealed a daily drop in the 14-day incidence rate - from 210.4 per 100,000 people locally yesterday to 205.7 today. But Limerick remains above the national incidence rate of 161.3.

Also falling is the local moving average case number, down from 22 yesterday to 21 today.

A total of 401 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the city and county over the last 14 days.

As we mark 12 months since the start of the pandemic in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 30 additional deaths from Covid-19.

Of these, 12 deaths took place this month, with 13 in February and four in January. One other one remains under investigation.

It now means there has been a total of 4,452 Covid-19 related deaths in this country.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 223,957 in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 159 are men and 149 are women, with 64% under the age of 45.

The average age is 34 years.

The majority of new cases - 135 - are in Dublin, with 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth.

The remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties including Clare, Kerry and Tipperary, all of which have recorded less than five cases each over the last day.

As of 8am today, 397 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 92 are in intensive care. There has been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 6, 523,069 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 373,149 people had received their first dose, and 149,920 people have received their second jab.