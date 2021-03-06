BREAKING: Man arrested following significant drugs seizure in Limerick
The man is being detained at Henry Street garda station
A MAN has been arrested following a significant drugs seizure on the northside of Limerick city.
The suspect was arrested on Friday night, after gardaí seized €110,050 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine following a search in the Moyross area.
"At approximately 9pm, gardaí entered the property under warrant and carried out a full search of the residence. Cannabis Herb believed to be worth €96,400 and Cocaine valued at €13,650 was seized," said a garda spokesperson who added that the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Henry Street garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
