BREAKING: Man arrested following significant drugs seizure in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested following a significant drugs seizure on the northside of Limerick city.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night, after gardaí seized €110,050 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine following a search in the Moyross area.



"At approximately 9pm, gardaí entered the property under warrant and carried out a full search of the residence. Cannabis Herb believed to be worth €96,400 and Cocaine valued at €13,650 was seized," said a garda spokesperson who added that the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Henry Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.