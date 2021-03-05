BREAKING: Emergency services deployed to fire in Limerick city centre

THREE units of Limerick Fire and Rescue have been deployed to the scene of a fire in Limerick city centre.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5pm this Friday and footage on social media shows thick plumes of smoke coming from the building at Barrington Street.

Initial reports indicate the fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey building but it is not known if it has spread or if much damage has been caused.

There are no reports, at this stage, of any serious injuries

I cannot believe we have another georgian building at risk just next door to the other two so badly damaged last year. Hopefully our fire service can get on top of this one ! So sad. Hope no one in the building pic.twitter.com/zhAKDVufjE March 5, 2021

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow...