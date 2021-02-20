BREAKING: Slight rise in Limerick's Covid incidence rate as latest figures are released

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen slightly after a further 47 cases of the disease were reported by the Department of Health.

It's the fourth day in a row that more than 40 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick. 47 were reported on Friday, 49 on Thursday and 45 on Wednesday.

The five-day moving average is now 36 cases while the incidence rate is 253.5 (per 100,000 population). The overall national rate is 250.2.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 988 new confirmed cases. 24 of the deaths occurred during February.

Of the latest cases, 378 are in Dublin, 68 are in Galway, 61 are in Kildare, 47 are in Limerick, 45 are in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, there were 719 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country with more than 30 being treated at University Hospital Limerick.