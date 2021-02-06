BREAKING: Shots fired at halting site in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a shooting incident at a halting site in Limerick city this evening.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8pm after a number of shots were fired. The area has been sealed off and full investigation is underway.

"Gardaí at Henry Street attended the scene of shots fired at a location on Childers Road, Limerick this evening at approximately 7.45pm," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"No damage was caused to any property and no persons were injured," she added

Investigations are continuing.