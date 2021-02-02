BREAKING: Five-day moving average of Covid-19 Limerick cases falls below 50

THE five-day moving average Covid-19 case numbers have fallen below 50 in Limerick, figures out this teatime confirm.

Information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveal there has been 40 new cases of coronavirus across the city and county.

It brings the five-day moving case number down to 46 today from 53 last night.

The 14-day incidence rate in Limerick has also fallen overnight, from 458.7 per 100,000 people last night, to 437.7 tonight.

And there has been a total of 853 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick across the last 14 days.

However, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also revealed tonight the highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19.

Nationally, 101 more people have died from the pandemic, with 83 of these fatalities recorded in January. The remainder - 18 - occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

It means in total, there has now been 3,418 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 879 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This means there has now been 198,424 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic.

Of today's new cases, 419 are men and 459 are women, with 56% of instances taking place in people under the age of 45.

The average age is 41 years.

The majority of the new cases - 383 - are in Dublin, followed by 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 43 in Meath and 40 in Limerick.

The remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties including Clare (12 new cases), Kerry (14 new cases) and Tipperary (11 new cases).

As of 2pm today, some 1,388 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 207 of these in intensive care.

There has been 45 additional hospitalisations across the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said: "This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result."!

"Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from Covid-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same," he added.

"What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up," he urged.