BREAKING: Limerick's Covid-19 incidence rate drops below national average

THE 14-day-incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped below the overall national rate for the first time in several months.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of a further 55 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick this Friday.

The 5-day moving average is now 49 (cases per day) in Limerick and the incidence rate is 568.5 (per 100,000 population) - slightly below the national rate of 574.7.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,254 additional cases nationally and 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 437 are in Dublin, 146 are in Cork, 76 are in Meath, 69 are in Wexford, 62 are in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties, including Limerick.

At 2pm today, there were 1,518 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 211 are in ICU.