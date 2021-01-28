BREAKING: Winning €8.5m Lotto jackpot won in Limerick

THE National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket in last night's Lotto draw was sold to a Limerick player who has become an instant multi-millionaire having scooped the €8,530,884 jackpot.

A notification has been sent to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky ticketholder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their life-altering prize.

The winning ticket was a €6 Normal Play selection, meaning that the lucky player selected their own winning numbers. It is the eighth Lotto jackpot, and the record highest, to be won through the National Lottery's online play channel.

We have a #Lotto Jackpot winner!



A lucky player has won tonight’s Jackpot of €8,530,884. #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/Kh1hhy2Hl9 — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 27, 2021

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to all of its online players, especially in Limerick, to log into their accounts or check their emails to see if they have landed this life-changing jackpot.

"One of our lucky players in Limerick will have woken up to an email this morning to confirm that they are the winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €8,530,884. We are still waiting to hear from this winner so we are encouraging all of our online users, especially in Limerick to check their accounts and emails and if they are the winner, to get in touch so we can officially begin the prize claims process. €8.5 million really is a life changing sum of money so we will be carefully guiding this winner through this prize claims process over the course of the coming weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared when claiming this massive prize,” he said.

For the record, the winning numbers were: 07, 24, 27, 33, 34, 40. The bonus number was 30.