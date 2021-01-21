New spike in Covid-19 cases identified in County Limerick

WHILE the overall incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen in recent days, it has risen in one Local Electoral Area.

New figures, published this Thursday, show the rate of infection in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District is now higher then ever before.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cappamore/Kilmallock between January 5 and January 18 - giving a 14-day incidence rate of 1570.9 (per 100,000 population).

The figures show the rate has been steadily increasing since mid December when the rate was just 45.9.

In contrast to Cappamore/Kilmallock, the incidence rate has declined in all other areas of Limerick.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District, which remains the highest in Limerick, has fallen by more than a third over the past week and now stands at 2067.8.

Meanwhile, the incidence rates in the Newcastle West Municipal District and in Limerick City West have dropped back below 2,000.

The number of cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick over the 14 days (3,205) was significantly more than the number of cases (2,047) which were confirmed during the preceeding fortnight (December 22 to January 4).

The incidence rates (as of January 18 for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Adare/Rathkeale: 2,067.8 (573 new cases) [3,118 the previous week]

Newcastle West: 1,433.5 (393 new cases) [2,305.2 the previous week]

Limerick City West: 1750.9 (611 new cases) [2,020 the previous week]

Limerick City North: 1,604.5 (557 new cases) [1,693.8 the previous week]

Cappamore/Kilmallock: 1570.9 (547 new cases) [1,295.2 the previous week]

Limerick City East: 1,482.7 (524 new cases) [1,714.7 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between January 5 and January 18, were in Belmullet, Mayo (5,555.6); Enniscorthy, Wexford (3291.4); Dundalk South, Louth (2962.8); Monaghan, Monaghan (2828.8) and Tramore/waterford City West (2,789.2).

Earlier, less than 100 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Limerick for the second time this week.