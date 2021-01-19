BREAKING: Global telecoms group to create 100 new jobs in Limerick.

MORE than 100 jobs are to be created in Limerick and across the Mid West as part of a major international expansion by Indigo Telecom Group - a global provider of telecom and data centre network support.

The company, which is headquartered in Magor, South Wales has announced it will create the new positions over the next three years through its Limerick-based subsidiary 4site.

The new roles will span from Fibre Planners, GIS Engineers, Design Engineers, Telecoms Surveyors and Project Managers to business support roles in accounts, sales and operations.

Indigo Telecom Group, which currently employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands, says it will be recruiting locally from Limerick and the Mid-West in the vicinity of its Irish headquarters at Raheen Business Park.

The company, which was established in 1997, is now focused on expanding its skills portfolio to capitalise on the market opportunities around Fibre to the Home (FTTH), wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services.

4site works closely with Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick to create job opportunities for

their highly skilled graduates.

Welcoming this morning's announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “I am really pleased to see that Indigo Telecom Group, through its Irish subsidiary 4site is expanding in Limerick and will be recruiting over 100 people over the next three years. This is in addition to the 140 new staff that Indigo Telecom Group hired in 2020 - approximately 90 of which were here in Ireland - and underlines the company’s continued commitment to the Mid-West. This year more than ever we have relied on our communications networks to keep in touch and I welcome the expansion of this sector here. I wish Indigo and 4site every success with the expansion plans.”

Kevin Taylor, Chairman of Indigo Telecom Group, commented: "We’re really excited to invest in Ireland, and specifically within the Limerick and surrounding areas. This provides a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high

growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond. For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

Ian Duggan, CEO of 4site and Indigo Board Member, added: “We looked at various locations to expand our existing Fibre Centre of Excellence as we see unprecedented demand for our services in new markets such as Germany and the USA. We decided on the Mid-West of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further. This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and

the work we already do here in Limerick.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan says Indigo's announcement of the expansion of its International Fibre Centre of Excellence in Limerick is a strong vote of confidence in the Mid-West Region and the availability of the skilled and talented workforce. "Today’s announcement demonstrates IDA Ireland’s exemplary record in winning investment for regional locations. I wish Indigo Telecom every success with this expansion.”

Limerick TD and Minister of State Niall Collins has also welcomed this morning's announcement. "This is further confirmation that Limerick and the Mid West has both the capacity and potential to foster and create new jobs. Receiving this welcome news in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic underscores our competitiveness as a region. These welcome news jobs will provide rewarding careers to a variety of skilled people and will add hugely in a meaningful way to our local economy,” he said.

Entering its 24th year in business, Indigo Telecom's clients include CityFibre, Cellnex, Vodafone, Nokia, NTT and Global Switch. Indigo Telecom designs, builds and supports.

For more information about the available roles, visit indigotg.com/careers/.