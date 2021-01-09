BREAKING: Daily number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick hits ten-day low

THE number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick today is the lowest since New Year's Eve.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of an additional 198 cases in Limerick - the first day that less than 200 cases of the disease has been reported in 2021.

However, the 14-day incidence rate has increased slightly to 1660.9 (from 1609.6 on Friday) and remains the third highest in the country - the national rate is 1162.2 (per 100,000 population).

Nationally, nine additional Covid-related deaths and 4,842 new cases have been reported.

Of the new cases, 1,049 are in Dublin, 530 are in Cork, 514 are in Waterford, 405 are in Wexford, 247 are in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties, including Limerick.

As of 2pm this Saturday, a total of 1,293 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital - 119 of which were are in ICU.

There are around 100 Covid-19 patients currently being treated at University Hospital Limerick with eight in ICU.