BREAKING: Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Limerick as temperatures look set to plummet

MET Éireann has issued a snow/ice warning as temperatures are set to plummet in Limerick again tonight.

The mercury dropped below zero in many places last night and the forecaster has now issued two national Status Yellow warnings for tonight and tomorrow morning.

It says temperatures are likely to drop to -3 or -4 and that "snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions". Some accumulations are possible in places.

Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland



Very cold with minima widely falling to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius.



Valid: 20:00 Wednesday 06/01/2021 to 10:00 Thursday 07/01/2021



For more information on warnings and advisories:https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/VJ3K8tzEzy January 6, 2021

“From now until Sunday, we can expect very cold weather and very frosty nights. It will be variable from place to place and there will be a lot of dry weather and certainly there will be a lot of ice,” said Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann.

“The best chance, or the worst chance of snow will be during Wednesday night and Thursday morning when a cold front will move down across Ireland bringing a band of rain, sleet and snow and this will be followed by very cold, sunny weather,” Ms Cusack told RTÉ Radio.

The cold snap is set to continue until the weekend and it is expected Friday night will be the coldest night with temperatures as low as -7.

Met Éireann says temperatures will rise after that and that early indications are that it will not be as cold next week.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when driving – particularly on minor roads – during the current cold snap.

While primary roads will be gritted along with major secondary roads over the coming days, local roads will not.

Send your weather photos and videos via social media or by email to news@limerickleader.ie