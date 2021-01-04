BREAKING: First Covid-19 vaccine is administered in Limerick

A TRIAGE nurse at University Hospital Limerick has become the first person in Limerick to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Rosaline O’Brien, who works in the emergency department at UHL, received the jab this Monday morning from Intensive Care Consultant Dr Catherine Motherway.

"I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to get the vaccine," said Rosaline afterwards.

"Covid-19 Vaccination clinic started at UHL today led by chief nurse Margaret Gleeson and her team of nursing staff and ably supported by our own champion Dr Catherine Motherway. They have done excellent work over the Christmas and new year getting these clinics in place," said Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group on social media.

The HSE says the rollout of the vaccine to healthcare workers and nursing homes is being escalated this week following the delivery a further 40,000 doses two days ahead of schedule.

Last night, more than 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.

