BREAKING: Another big rise in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THERE has been another significant daily increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 72 cases have been reported this Wednesday- the highest daily figure for Limerick since November 15 when 73 new cases were reported.

According to the Covid-19 data hub, 60 new cases were reported in Limerick last night, 35 on Monday and 66 on Sunday.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased from 189.8 (per 100,000) yesterday to 217.5. The national rate is 153.2.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 13 additional Covid-related deaths and 938 new confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 300 are in Dublin, 110 are in Cork, 72 are in Limerick, 68 are in Donegal, 41 are in Kildare and the remaining 347 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and reviewed the current epidemiological situation and has made recommendations to government. Every indicator of the disease is rising and rising rapidly. Our level of concern continues to escalate. We must do all we can individually and collectively to change the course of this disease.

Dr Holohan has appealed to people to revise their Christmas plans to ensure social contacts are limited and that hand hygiene, physical distance, ventilation and face covering measures are in place if you must have visitors to your home.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added: "The epidemiological situation reviewed today is the most serious it has been since last March. People should act at all times as if they or those they come into contact with are infectious. The disease has spread across all parts of the country and all age groups, we must act now to protect each other.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “The situation has deteriorated further, even in the last two days. The reproduction number is higher than we have reported since March at 1.5 – 1.8. The day on day growth rate is estimated at 7 – 9%. This data emphasises the need for us to be exceptionally careful over Christmas and to adhere strictly to public health guidance."

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said: “Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland. However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.”