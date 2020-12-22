BREAKING: Man arrested in relation to gangland murder of Limerick criminal

GARDAI investigating the gangland murder of Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of his nephew Owen Treacy almost 18 years ago have arrested man.

Kieran Keane, 36, died after he was shot in the head in an execution-style killing near Drombanna on January 29, 2003. Owen Treacy, who was 31 at the time, was stabbed 17 times and left for dead on a rural road.

The investigation is one of the largest ever launched in Limerick and gardai say they arrested a male, in his early 40s, this Tuesday morning as part of their enquiries.

"The male was arrested under a warrant issued by a Judge of the District Court and was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, where he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999," said a spokesperson.

An Garda Síochána say they will not be commenting further at this time.

Five men are currently serving life sentences after they were convicted, in December 2003, of murdering Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of Owen Treacy.