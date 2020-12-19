BREAKING: Small rise in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as incidence rate drops

SEVENTEEN new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick overnight, new figures show, while the incidence rate has fallen.

Yesterday, the incidence rate of the condition was 132.9 in every 100,000 people - now it's down to 123.7. This is still above the national average of 102.4.

In total, over the last fortnight, there have been 241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across city and county.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of five additional deaths from coronavirus. It brings the death toll to 2,154.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC was also notified of 527 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. It means in total there have been 78,776 confirmed cases of the disease since the onset of the pandemic in March.

Of today's new cases, 271 are men and 255 are women. Some 65% are under 45 years of age, with the average age standing at 37.

The majority of the new cases - 191 - are once again in Dublin. This is followed by 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford and 27 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties including the 17 new ones in Limerick, 20 in Kerry and under five each in Clare and Tipperary.

As of 2pm today, 207 Covid-19 patients had been hospitalised, of which 28 are in intensive care.

There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”