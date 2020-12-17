BREAKING: NPHET recommends stricter restrictions as daily Covid figures are released

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said tighter restrictions are likely to be introduced before the end of the year after the National Public Health Emergency Team expressed concerns about the current spread of Covid-19.

While visitors from up to three households will be allowed to visit other homes from tomorrow, Mr Martin says it is likely this will be reduced again between Christmas and New Year's Eve and not on January 6 as had been expected.

Additional restrictions are also likely to be imposed on the hospitality sector when the Cabinet meets next Tuesday to discuss the recommendations from NPHET.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One, the Taoiseach said the government is monitoring the Covid situation daily and that it will carefully consider the concerns of NPHET.

Meanwhile, 29 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Thursday evening meaning the 14-day incidence rate has risen from 122.6 to 130.8.

Nationally, 484 new cases and three additional deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The national incidence rate has increased to 94.2 and the moving average, per 100,000 population, is new 387.

Separately, a Limerick hotel has confirmed it has temporarily closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days

"Unfortunately, as a result of a positive test associated with external events, we have decided to close the outlet as a precautionary measure to allow all our staff to be tested. We will open the hotel again as soon as it is safe to do so," said a spokesperson for the Castletroy Park Hotel.