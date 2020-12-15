BREAKING: Drugs destined for Limerick seized at mail centre

A significant quantity of drugs which were destined for Limerick have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre.

The seizure was one of a number which were made this Tuesday as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of Revenue's detector dog Sam.

More than 3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €72,300 was recovered.

"The illegal drugs were discovered in a number of parcels that originated from the United States and were declared as items such as sweaters, plastic ornaments, wedding invitations and a make-up stand," said a Revenue spokesperson.

The parcels were destined for addresses in Limerick, Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue says the seizures were part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said the spokesperson.