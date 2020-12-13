BREAKING: Fire at busy Limerick shopping centre forces evacuation of customers and staff

Six units of Limerick Fire and Rescue are tackling a fire at one of Limerick's busiest shopping centres.

The alarm was raised at around 1pm this Sunday after the fire broke out in one of the units at the Parkway Shopping Centre in Castletroy.

Six units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street were dispatched and as of 2.45pm they remained at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries and the extent of the fire or the damage caused is not clear.

At this stage, it's not known how the fire started.

More to follow....