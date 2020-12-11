BREAKING: Emergency services tackling apartment fire in Limerick
The alarm was raised at around 5.30pm
Emergency Services have been deployed to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Limerick city centre.
The alarm was raised shortly before 5.30pm this Friday.
Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street station are at the scene at Henry Street as are other emergency services.
It's not known, at this stage, if anyone has been injured or how the fire started.
More to follow...
