BREAKING: New Covid-19 cases in Limerick - but incidence rate falls again

THERE are 19 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick today, figures out this teatime confirm.

But the incidence rate has fallen once again, and now stands at 135.5 per 100,000 people in Limerick.

There have been 264 new cases of the disease in the city and county across the last 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of five additional deaths related to coronavirus. It now means there have been a total of 2,102 deaths related to it in this country.

As of midnight last night, HPSC had been notified of 227 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

All this means there is now a total of 74,900 confirmed cases nationally.

Of today's new cases, 98 are men and 129 are women. Some 64% are under 45, with the average age 37.

The majority of the new cases are located in Dublin, followed by 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties including five in Cork, and less than five each in counties Tipperary and Kerry.

There are zero new cases in Co Clare, the figures confirm.

As of 2pm, today 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in intensive care (ICU). There has been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Today we have seen eight new admissions to ICU, the most in a 24 hour period since the spring time."

"Covid-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions. Ireland has managed to suppress Covid-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks. We have managed to keep up our safe behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic."

"If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths," he said."

"We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now."