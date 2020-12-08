REVEALED: Government confirms who will get the Covid-19 vaccine first and why

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has confirmed he allocation strategy for Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland, following sign-off from Cabinet.

The strategy prioritises those over the age of 65 living in long-term care facilities, frontline healthcare workers who are in direct patient contact and those aged 70 and over.

The minister also announced that the vaccine programme, which is expected to begin early next month, will be available free of charge to everyone in Ireland.

A strategy outlining how any approved vaccines will be distributed is to be prepared for the Government by the end of this week.

“Recent news from vaccine developers are a beacon of hope after a very difficult year. Vaccination is a hugely effective intervention for saving lives and promoting good health. Of course, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines is our absolute priority and any Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland will have to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency. While we await news on whether these vaccines comply with all of the EMA’s requirements of quality, safety and efficacy, the Government has been working ahead on plans for the roll-out of vaccines,” said Minister Donnelly.

The priority groups agreed by Cabinet are as follows

Adults aged 65 and over who are residents of long-term care facilities. (All residents and staff on site to be offer vaccine).

Frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact roles or who risk exposure to bodily fluids or aerosols.

Adults aged 85 and older

Adults aged between 80 and 84

Adults aged between 75 and 79

Adults aged between 70 and 74

Other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact.

Adults aged between 65 and 69 (those with serious underlying medical conditions to be prioritised).

Essential key workers (to be further refined).

Adults aged between 18 and 64 who have serious underlying medical conditions

Adults aged between 18 and 64 who are residents of long-term care facilities

Adults aged between 18 and 64 who are living or working in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19. (This includes workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport and other vital services.

Those who are essential to education and who face disease exposure (This includes primary and second level school staff, special needs assistants, childcare workers, maintenance workers, school bus drivers etc).

Adults aged between 55 and 64 years.

Those in occupations important to the functioning of society, e.g., third level institutions, entertainment and goods-producing industries who work in settings where protective measures can be followed without much difficulty.

Adults aged between 18 and 54 not included in prior phases (those aged between 18 and 34 to be prioritised).

Children, adolescents up to 18 years and pregnant women (to be refined).

