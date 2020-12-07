BREAKING: Limerick records lowest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in a month

The Department of Health has confirmed the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Monday is the lowest daily figure for over a month.

Eight additional cases have been reported - the lowest since November 6 when six cases of the disease were reported in Limerick.

Eleven confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Limerick last night, 33 on Saturday and 27 on Friday.

Although the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick has dropped to 139 (per 100,000 population), it still remains significantly above the national average of 80.4.

Nationally, the National Public Health Emergency Team says no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Monday.

Of the 242 new confirmed cases notified today, 76 are in Dublin, 27 are in Donegal, 22 are in Kilkenny, 16 are in Galway, 14 are in Louth with the remaining 87 cases spread across 18 other counties including Limerick.

Speaking at a media briefing this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medial officer at the Department of Health, said the five-day and seven-day incidence rates have increased slightly and that the indications are that Ireland has reached the bottom of the curve associated with the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

He appealed to people to abide by the public health guidelines over the Christmas period to prevent a significant increase of cases early in the new year.

