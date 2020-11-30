BREAKING: Covid-19 incidence rate falls in Limerick once again

THERE are 30 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures out this teatime confirm.

But the incidence rate has fallen for another day, down from 166.8 per 100,000 people last night to 142.6 tonight. Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate stands at 89.2

All this comes as owners of non-essential shops across Limerick make their final preparations to re-open from tomorrow morning, as the government moves from level 5 back to level 3 on the Covid-19 roadmap.

Data released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveal Limerick has the second highest increase in the State, behind Dublin, which recorded 108 new cases of the disease today.

The increase means Limerick city and county has in total seen 278 new cases across the last fortnight.

Nationally, one additional death related to Covid-19 has taken place.

It means there has now been 2,053 fatalities from coronavirus across Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 306 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 overnight. It now means there have been 72,544 confirmed cases across the Republic of Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 156 are men, and 148 are women. Some 67% are under 45 years of age, with the average age 35.

The majority of new cases come in Dublin followed by Limerick.

As well as this, there are 22 new cases in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow and 14 in Cork.

The remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties, including nine in Tipperary and less than five in Co Kerry.

As of 2pm today, some 244 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in intensive care.

There has been three additional hospitalisations across the last 24 hours.

Eight of those in casualty are at University Hospital Limerick, with four of these people in intensive care. That's down from 40 a fortnight ago.