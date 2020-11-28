BREAKING: Small rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Limerick - but incidence rate falls again

THERE are 15 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures out this evening reveal.

But the incidence rate of the condition has fallen once again, from 181.6 per 100,000 of people last night to 170.9 tonight in the city and county. The national average stands at 93.7 per 100,000.

There has been a total of 333 confirmed cases locally across the last 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed seven additional deaths related to coronavirus. It means the total number of fatalities from the condition now stands at 2,050.

A further 243 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, bringing the number to 71,942 across the State.

Of today's new cases, some 137 are men and 104 are women. The majority - 71% - are people under 45 years of age, with the average age 32.

Once again, Dublin has the highest number of new cases - 91. This is followed by 26 cases in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford and 15 in Limerick.

The remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties including six in Co Kerry and less than five in Co Tipperary.

As of 2pm today, some 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in intensive care. Twenty more people have entered hospital with the disease in the last 24 hours.