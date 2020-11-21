BREAKING: Small daily increase in number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen marginally to 218.1 (per 100,000 population) after the Department of Health confirmed that 20 new cases of the disease have been reported this Saturday.

This is slightly more than the 14 cases which were reported on both Friday and Thursday.

Limerick continues to have the second-highest infection rate of Covid-19 in the country, with only Donegal having a higher incidence rate at 255.

The national incidence rate is 113.3 - slightly higher than last night.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 344 new confirmed cases.

Of the latest cases, 127 are in Dublin, 46 are in Cork, 26 are in Louth, 22 are in Donegal, 20 are in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm this Saturday, 269 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with 32 in ICU.