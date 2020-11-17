BREAKING: Significant day-on-day reduction of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are 44 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures just released reveal.

It comes as 11 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly passed away, according to the Department of Health.

There have also been 366 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed. And nationally, 34 people are being treated in intensive care.

The new cases in Limerick mean there have now been 471 instances of Covid-19 locally over the last 14 days. And the incidence rate locally stands at 241.7 per 100,000 people, more than double the national rate of 121.3.

Yesterday, Limerick recorded its largest spike of 84 new cases.

There has now been a total of 1,995 deaths from the condition in Ireland, with a confirmed total of 68,696 contracting the disease.

Of today's new cases, 169 are men, 197 are women, with 61% people under the age of 45.

The average age is 38 years old.

The majority of the new confirmed cases - 84 - are once again being reported in Dublin. Limerick is second in terms of numbers of cases with 44, followed by 34 each in Cork and Donegal, and 24 in Roscommon.

The remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties, including Tipperary which had 18 new cases, Kerry which had five, and Clare which had fewer than this number.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained. The five-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on November 11 to 424 today. We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures."