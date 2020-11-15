BREAKING: Significant day-on-day reduction in new Covid-19 cases in Limerick

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday is half the number reported on Saturday.

The Department of Health says the 14-day incidence rate has declined to 201.6 (per 100,000 population) after 19 new cases of the disease were reported this evening. 38 new cases were reported on Saturday while 36 cases were reported on Friday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19 as well as 378 confirmed cases across the country.

Of the cases notified today, 124 are in Dublin, 34 are in Donegal, 23 are in Louth, 19 are in Cork, 19 are in Limerick with the remaining 159 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital with 31 in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said the average daily five-day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day.

"This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk," he said.

Dr Holohan added that outbreaks of Covid-19 are being reported in different across the country.

"These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus. There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home,” he said.