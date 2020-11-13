BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops further as daily figures are released

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped slightly to 196.5 (per 100,000 population) the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 36 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Friday.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says it has been notified of seven additional deaths (all in November) related to Covid-19.

The HPSC has been notified of a further 482 confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

Of the latest cases 61% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35.

128 of the cases are in Dublin, 45 are in Cork, 43 are in Waterford, 36 are in Limerick, 24 are in Donegal, 24 are in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital, of which 35 are in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease."

Dr Holohan added: "We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep two metre distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st of December.”