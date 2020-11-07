BREAKING: Significant day-on-day reduction in number of Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick

THERE has been a significant day-on-day drop in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Limerick, figures out this tea-time show.

Statistics from the Department of Helath reveal there are 19 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 across the city and county.

This is down from 25 new reported last night, with the incidence rate has also dropped to 218.1 per 100,000 people.

Across the last fortnight, some 425 new cases have been confirmed locally.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to the disease. It means there has now been a total of 1,945 Covid-19 related deaths in this country.

Some 335 new confirmed cases were also reported overnight, bringing the total number to 64,855 across the country.

Of today's cases, 155 are men and 177 are women, with 64% under 45 years of age. The average age of new cases is 37 years of age.

The majority of today's newcases - 72 - are located in Dublin, followed by 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, and 23 in Kerry.

The remaining cases are spread across 19 other counties, including six new cases in Tipperary, 23 in Kerry and nine in Co Clare.

As of 2pm today, 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in intensive care.

There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport."

"However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person. They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household," he added.