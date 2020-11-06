BREAKING: Prisoner tests positive for Covid-19 at Limerick Prison

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed that a prisoner at Limerick Prison has tested positive for Covid-19.

The prisoner has been isolated in line with infection control procedures and the prison authorities are working closely with Public Health and the CHO testing team within the HSE.

"The positive case relates to the D Division of the prison and arrangements have been made for all prisoners accommodated in this area to be tested," said a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service.

It has not been disclosed of the prisoner is on remand or is serving a sentence.

"All other prisoners and staff in Limerick Prison are being tested as a precaution. An Outbreak Control Team meeting has taken place to review the case and agree the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread

of the disease within the prison," said the spokesperson.

Contact tracing is continuing following the positive test.