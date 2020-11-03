BREAKING: Daily Covid-19 cases in Limerick in single digits for the second time in four days

THE number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick are in single figures for the second in four days.

Just six new incidences of the condition have been reported this teatime - and the incidence rate of the disease in Limerick has also fallen.

Yesterday, this stood at 262.7 per 100,000 of people, while today, that number has fallen back to 228.3 in each 100,000 of people.

On Saturday, Limerick reported seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases, while yesterday, there were 34 new cases, and Sunday saw 40 confirmed instances.

Across the last fortnight, there have been 445 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to coronavirus. It brings to 1,922 the number of people who have died from the condition.

Across Ireland there are also 322 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, meaning there's now 63,048 in the Republic.

Of today's new cases, 156 are men and 166 are women, with 64% under 45 years of age.

The majority of cases - 96 - are located in Dublin, with 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases spread across 18 other counties including fewer than five in Clare, seven in Kerry and 12 in Tipperary.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”